MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov on Friday harshly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's support for religious cartoons depicting Islamic Prophet Muhammad, just a day after France was rocked by yet another deadly terrorist attack by a radicalized extremist.

"We are Muslims and we love our Prophet Muhammad... more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives, and all the other people close to our hearts. Believe me, these provocations will backfire on them," Nurmagomedov wrote on his Instagram account under a posted photo of French President Emmanuel Macron with a footprint on his face.

His reaction joins numerous condemnations from Islamic countries and communities across the world for comments made by Macron during his speech on radical islam at a memory service of brutally killed French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teenager of Chechen origin. Paty was targeted and murdered after he showed cartoon drawings of Mohammad to his students during classes of freedom of speech.

In particular, the French leader stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of speech, of which the cartoons were a manifestation, and pledged to step up efforts against extremism.

A little over two weeks after the murder of the teacher, France on Thursday was shaken once again by a series of attacks across its territory and at its diplomatic premises abroad. The first one took place in the French city of Nice and resulted in three fatalities. The attacker was arrested. Another knife-stabbing attempt occurred shortly after in Avignon, and the assailant was shot dead by security forces. It was followed by yet another incident near the French consulate in Saudi Arabia and led to one person injured and the perpetrator detained.

Nurmagomedov, born in Russia's Muslim-majority republic of Dagestan, is the MMA champion who announced his retirement last week after a victory over US MMA fighter Justin Gaethje. He has not had a single loss on his MMA record.