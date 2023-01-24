UrduPoint.com

M&M's To Give Up 'Spokescandies' Following Backlash Over Updated Looks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

M&M's to Give Up 'Spokescandies' Following Backlash Over Updated Looks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The M&M's candy manufacturer, owned by US food company Mars, announced on Tuesday that it has decided to move away from its so-called "spokescandies" characters for an indefinite period due to public backlash caused by changes in the mascots' appearances.

Last year, M&M's made a makeover of its characters, sparking a wave of public discontent. In particular, the replacement of the green sweet's heeled boots with sneakers was largely criticized. Fox news host Tucker Carlson reportedly mocked the changes, and TikTok users said the company had stripped the green character of its sexuality.

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies.

We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it - even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M's wanted since we're all about bringing people together. Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies," M&M's wrote on Twitter.

The company also announced a new brand ambassador, US actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

"We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong," the company added.

The M&M's mascots have been a major element of the brand's advertising for years, appearing in commercials and on packaging.

Related Topics

Internet World Twitter Company All From

Recent Stories

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

8 minutes ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

8 minutes ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

1 hour ago
 FM calls for collective approach to address region ..

FM calls for collective approach to address regional issues

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.