(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The M&M's candy manufacturer, owned by US food company Mars, announced on Tuesday that it has decided to move away from its so-called "spokescandies" characters for an indefinite period due to public backlash caused by changes in the mascots' appearances.

Last year, M&M's made a makeover of its characters, sparking a wave of public discontent. In particular, the replacement of the green sweet's heeled boots with sneakers was largely criticized. Fox news host Tucker Carlson reportedly mocked the changes, and TikTok users said the company had stripped the green character of its sexuality.

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies.

We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it - even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M's wanted since we're all about bringing people together. Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies," M&M's wrote on Twitter.

The company also announced a new brand ambassador, US actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

"We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong," the company added.

The M&M's mascots have been a major element of the brand's advertising for years, appearing in commercials and on packaging.