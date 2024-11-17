MNA Raisani Stresses Youth's Engagement In TB Awareness Campaign
Published November 17, 2024
BALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, Member of the National Assembly and leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, (PPP) on Sunday stressed the vital role of youth in the fight against tuberculosis through community-driven initiatives, awareness campaigns and the adoption of modern technology.
Participating in a panel discussion at a symposium in Bali organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) on strategies to end tuberculosis (TB), Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani pointed out that Pakistan reports around 600,000 new TB cases annually, posing a significant public health challenge, with ministers and parliamentarians from 158 countries present. The panel, focused on an action plan for eradicating TB, included Nawabzada Raisani, the Health Ministers of Indonesia and Timor, and a Member of Parliament from Australia.
He stressed the importance of involving youth in policy formulation and practical initiatives.
"Young people should encourage their peers to adopt healthy lifestyles and address public misconceptions to ensure timely treatment," Raisani stated.
He added that early diagnosis of TB is possible through local-level screening efforts and collaboration with global organizations. Raisani also underlined the need for effective community campaigns to achieve complete eradication of TB.
Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani acknowledged the efforts of First Lady Aseefa Bhutto in the fight against TB. He said her vision has mobilized youth across Pakistan, including in Balochistan. He also praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's dedication to eradicating TB and polio from Balochistan and ensuring youth are provided opportunities in health and education sectors.
Raisani announced plans to form local teams of young leaders in the near future to spearhead awareness campaigns and treatment programs in remote areas of Balochistan, aiming for a TB-free future.
