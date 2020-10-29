Mnatsakanyan, Borrell Advocate for Establishing Stable Truce in Nagorno-Karabakh - Yerevan

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have reaffirmed over phone talks the need to implement the ceasefire agreements and establish a stable truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Mnatsakanyan has reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the only format that is granted an international mandate, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. The need to implement the ceasefire agreements and to establish a stable, controlled truce was mutually noted," the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian minister also briefed the European diplomat on Baku's violations of the third ceasefire, which was brokered by Washington, and the ongoing shelling of civil infrastructures and civilians of Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry added.

"[Commenting] on destabilizing actions by Turkey in the South Caucasus, Mnatsakanyan stressed that such actions pose a threat to both regional and international security," the ministry said.

A fresh escalation of the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which dates back to 1988, reignited on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, however, Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

The US-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the third since the outbreak of hostilities last month, entered into force on October 26 but collapsed shortly after like the two previous agreements.