Mnatsakanyan to Meet With OSCE Minsk Group for Karabakh Ceasefire Talks in Geneva- Yerevan

(@FahadShabbir)

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to travel to the Swiss city of Geneva to hold talks on Friday with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire and establish a verification mechanism in Nagorno-Karabakh, Anna Naghdalyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to travel to the Swiss city of Geneva to hold talks on Friday with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire and establish a verification mechanism in Nagorno-Karabakh, Anna Naghdalyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The minister will travel to Geneva where he will hold a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. No other format of meeting is scheduled at this point," Naghdalyan stated.

According to the spokeswoman, Yerevan is focused on reaching a ceasefire to the conflict in the disputed region that flared up one month ago, and the implementation of a verification mechanism to uphold any agreed truce.

"Armenia focuses on the implementation of agreement on cessation of hostilities reached on October 10 and reconfirmed on October 17 and 25, in particular on cessation of hostilities and establishment of verification mechanisms," Naghdalyan remarked.

The OSCE's Minsk Group is co-chaired by Russia, France, and the United States.