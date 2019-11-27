Mnuchin, Brazil Counterpart Explore Expanded Trade Opportunities - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Steps to grow bilateral trade between the United States and Brazil topped the agenda at a meeting between US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Brazil 's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, the Treasury Department said Wednesday in a readout of the meeting.

"Secretary Mnuchin and Minister Guedes reaffirmed the important economic and trade relationship between the United States and Brazil and discussed opportunities for closer cooperation to expand bilateral trade and investment between the two countries," the readout said.

Other topics discussed included Brazil's economic reform agenda and regional developments "of mutual concern," the readout added.

In September, the US and Brazil held the first bilateral strategic partnership dialogue led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo. The dialogue focused on economic, security and defense cooperation.