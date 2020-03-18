UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mnuchin Denies Media Reports US Unemployment Will Hit 20% Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:42 PM

Mnuchin Denies Media Reports US Unemployment Will Hit 20% Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday refuted media reports that the rate of unemployment in the United States could reach 20 percent because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the Trump administration was determined not to let that happen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday refuted media reports that the rate of unemployment in the United States could reach 20 percent because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the Trump administration was determined not to let that happen.

"I want to be very clear because I have seen that number in the press and I didn't in any way I think we're going to have that," Mnuchin told CNBC. "What I said was just a mathematical statement, which is that 40 percent of the people that are employed are employed in the private workforce ... and if half (of those companies) were left ... it was just a mathematical statement to say that half of these people will lose their jobs. That is what it would be. But we're not going to let that happen."

On Tuesday, US media reported that Mnuchin had warned Republican senators that the US unemployment rate could hit 20 percent if the government failed to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package.

The unemployment currently stands at a 50-year low of 3.6 percent.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday aggressive stimulus measures worth as much as $1.3 trillion to help US businesses and families weather the economic effects of the pandemic.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration was determined to provide assistance to US employers to make sure that companies have money to continue to pay employees.

"And by the way, this US economy is going to come roaring back once we conquer this disease. This isn't like the financial crisis. There will be an end in sight."

The novel strain of the coronavirus has infected more than 7,500 people in the United States and killed at least 100, and also shut down huge swaths of the economy.

Related Topics

Weather Trump United States Money Media Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

1 second ago

Free mobile internet for families who have no home ..

30 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appeals opposition to work w ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority continues crackdown against ..

3 minutes ago

Bavaria's Coronavirus Hotspot Town Imposes Curfew

3 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's comments on Pak-Chin ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.