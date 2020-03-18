Mnuchin Denies Media Reports US Unemployment Will Hit 20% Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday refuted media reports that the rate of unemployment in the United States could reach 20 percent because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the Trump administration was determined not to let that happen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday refuted media reports that the rate of unemployment in the United States could reach 20 percent because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the Trump administration was determined not to let that happen.

"I want to be very clear because I have seen that number in the press and I didn't in any way I think we're going to have that," Mnuchin told CNBC. "What I said was just a mathematical statement, which is that 40 percent of the people that are employed are employed in the private workforce ... and if half (of those companies) were left ... it was just a mathematical statement to say that half of these people will lose their jobs. That is what it would be. But we're not going to let that happen."

On Tuesday, US media reported that Mnuchin had warned Republican senators that the US unemployment rate could hit 20 percent if the government failed to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package.

The unemployment currently stands at a 50-year low of 3.6 percent.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday aggressive stimulus measures worth as much as $1.3 trillion to help US businesses and families weather the economic effects of the pandemic.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration was determined to provide assistance to US employers to make sure that companies have money to continue to pay employees.

"And by the way, this US economy is going to come roaring back once we conquer this disease. This isn't like the financial crisis. There will be an end in sight."

The novel strain of the coronavirus has infected more than 7,500 people in the United States and killed at least 100, and also shut down huge swaths of the economy.