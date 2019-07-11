Mnuchin Discusses With German Counterpart Issues on Iran Sanctions, Energy - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier discussed issues over US sanctions against Iran and European energy security, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Mnuchin met with German Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier," the release said on Wednesday. "The Secretary and the Minister discussed sanctions issues related to trade with Iran."

Mnuchin and Altmaier, the release added, also discussed matters on energy security in Europe and macroeconomic policies in order to achieve greater global growth prospects.

The Trump administration has criticized Germany's support of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline which will bring Russian gas to Europe.

Regarding Iran, the US is concerned over the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), which is a special mechanism created so that EU members can bypass US sanctions and trade with Iran.