UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mnuchin Discusses With German Counterpart Issues On Iran Sanctions, Energy - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

Mnuchin Discusses With German Counterpart Issues on Iran Sanctions, Energy - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier discussed issues over US sanctions against Iran and European energy security, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Mnuchin met with German Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier," the release said on Wednesday. "The Secretary and the Minister discussed sanctions issues related to trade with Iran."

Mnuchin and Altmaier, the release added, also discussed matters on energy security in Europe and macroeconomic policies in order to achieve greater global growth prospects.

The Trump administration has criticized Germany's support of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline which will bring Russian gas to Europe.

Regarding Iran, the US is concerned over the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), which is a special mechanism created so that EU members can bypass US sanctions and trade with Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Europe German Trump Germany Nord Gas

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

3 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

3 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.