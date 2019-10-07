UrduPoint.com
Mnuchin, Lighthizer To Meet With China's Vice Premier Liu For Trade Talks - White House

Mnuchin, Lighthizer to Meet With China's Vice Premier Liu for Trade Talks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) US Secretary of Treasure Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with China's Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday to continue bilateral trade negotiations, the White House said in a statement.

"Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will welcome a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He for continued trade negotiations between the two countries starting on October 10, 2019," the statement said.

The White House explained that the topics of discussion will include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture and enforcement.

In June 2018, the United States imposed the first of several rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond in kind.

Since, the two countries have imposed tariffs on the other in what has become a trade war, but have also engaged in talks to settle their trade-related differences.

Earlier in September, Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.

