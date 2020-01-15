Mnuchin Says Huawei Not Part of US Economic Dialogue with China

The United States and China are not discussing the issue of tech giant Huawei in their ongoing trade talks talks but rather are debating the matter in separate security negotiations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The United States and China are not discussing the issue of tech giant Huawei in their ongoing trade talks talks but rather are debating the matter in separate security negotiations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Huawei is not part of the economic dialogue, it is part of the national security dialogue, which is ongoing," Mnuchin said.

The United States has accused Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence services and using its equipment for illegal surveillance. Washington has also systematically encouraged other countries to give up Huawei equipment and infrastructure in building their 5G networks. Huawei has rejected the allegations and protested the US' efforts to restrict the company's business around the world.

Mnuchin underscored the importance of discussing these issues. Washington and Beijing maintain dialogue on the matter, he added. "But, again,� this will be negotiated separately," he said.

The Treasury secretary emphasized that Washington and Beijing have comprehensive separate dialogues on economy, national security, Iran and humanitarian issues.

"And we will continue discuss with them on defense issues in the South China sea," Mnuchin added.

The US and China expected to sign a phase one trade deal later on Wednesday.

The US Trade Representative will reportedly post the full text of the phase one agreement online once the deal is signed.

The trade war began on January 22, 2018, when US President Donald Trump announced duties on Chinese-made solar panels and washing machines. A raft of tit-for-tat tariffs soon took the two countries toward a full-blown confrontation. At last count, the Trump administration had tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese products. China, in turn, had duties on $185 billion worth of US goods.

Both countries have been hurt in the trade war. Trade Partnership Worldwide, a Washington-based consultancy, estimates that Americans overall have paid an additional $46 billion for purchases from China from February 2018 through November 2019.