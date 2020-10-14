Mnuchin says sides remain 'far apart' in US stimulus talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said despite some progress, he still has not reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers on a new stimulus package for the US economy.

"We continue to make progress on certain issues, on certain issues we continue to be far apart," Mnuchin said during a virtual appearance at an economics conference.