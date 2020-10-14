UrduPoint.com
Mnuchin Says Sides Remain 'far Apart' In US Stimulus Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:11 PM

Mnuchin says sides remain 'far apart' in US stimulus talks

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said despite some progress, he still has not reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers on a new stimulus package for the US economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said despite some progress, he still has not reached an agreement with Democratic lawmakers on a new stimulus package for the US economy.

"We continue to make progress on certain issues, on certain issues we continue to be far apart," Mnuchin said during a virtual appearance at an economics conference.

