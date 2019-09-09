UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mnuchin Says US-China Trade War Has No Impact On US Economy, No Sign Of Recession

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Mnuchin Says US-China Trade War Has No Impact on US Economy, No Sign of Recession

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The United States' economy is not affected by the ongoing trade war with China and does not show any signs of a possible recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

"It is fair to say it's [US tariffs] impacted the Chinese economy, we have not yet seen any impact on the US economy," Mnuchin told Fox business news.

The secretary pointed out that the US economy does not show signs of recession, while the Chinese Currency feels serious pressure from American tariffs.

Mnuchin added both sides had made "a lot of progress" in trade talks, and the United States is prepared to negotiate.

"If we can get a good deal, a deal that's good for us, we'll sign it. If not, the president is perfectly fine with continuing the tariffs," he said.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in the talks to settle their disagreements.

Related Topics

World Business China Fine Beijing Progress United States June 2018 From

Recent Stories

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

56 minutes ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

2 hours ago

Grand Energy Transition needs knowledge-based, tec ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.