Mnuchin Says US-China Trade War Has No Impact on US Economy, No Sign of Recession

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The United States' economy is not affected by the ongoing trade war with China and does not show any signs of a possible recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

"It is fair to say it's [US tariffs] impacted the Chinese economy, we have not yet seen any impact on the US economy," Mnuchin told Fox business news.

The secretary pointed out that the US economy does not show signs of recession, while the Chinese Currency feels serious pressure from American tariffs.

Mnuchin added both sides had made "a lot of progress" in trade talks, and the United States is prepared to negotiate.

"If we can get a good deal, a deal that's good for us, we'll sign it. If not, the president is perfectly fine with continuing the tariffs," he said.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in the talks to settle their disagreements.