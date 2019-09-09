UrduPoint.com
Mnuchin Says US 'Looking At' Sanctioning Turkey Over S-400 Purchase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The United States is considering imposing sanctions against Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

"We're looking at that, I'm not making any comments on any specific decisions, but we are looking at it," Mnuchin told reporters outside the White House.

The United States has repeatedly objected against Ankara's purchase of the S-400, saying the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Washington announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over the its purchase of the S-400s, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

In late August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government and Moscow were conducting negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of Russian Su-57 fighters.

