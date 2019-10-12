Mnuchin Says US Will Not Increase Tariffs on $250Bln of Chinese Goods to 30% Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The United States will not increase tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent next week as previously planned, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"No increase in tariffs to 30 percent," Mnuchin said, according to a White House press pool report.