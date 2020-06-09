Mnuchin, Siluanov Discuss Economic Recovery Measures From COVID-19 Pandemic - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in a phone call discussed response measures to support economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday.

"US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin spoke today with Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation," the statement said. "The Secretary and Minister discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and response measures to support economic recovery in the United States and in Russia."