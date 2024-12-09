Open Menu

'Moana 2' Makes Waves In 2nd Week Atop N.America Box Office

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

'Moana 2' makes waves in 2nd week atop N.America box office

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) "Moana 2," the sequel to the animated Disney musical about a spirited Polynesian teenager who embarks on seafaring adventures, has topped the North American box office for a second week, according to industry estimates.

In the new installment of the hit, the title character, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, teams up with an unlikely crew and travels the far seas of Oceania to break the curse of an evil god who sank a mystical island.

She gets help from a once-mighty demigod called Maui, who is voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The film took in $52 million over the weekend, a downturn from its debut over the long Thanksgiving holiday when it brought in a mega haul of $225 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The weekend's top four films remained unchanged from last weekend, with each earning thousands to tens of thousands of Dollars less in revenue.

"Following the big openings over Thanksgiving, the first two weekends in December are quiet and driven by holdover business," said analyst David A.

Gross.

Universal's "Wicked: Part I," the latest offshoot of the classic "Wizard of Oz," raked in $34.9 million in its third weekend in theaters.

In third place the other hotly awaited holiday season release, Paramount's "Gladiator II," earned $12.5 million.

Remaining in fourth was the Christmas comedy "Red One" from Amazon and MGM, earning $7.0 million in revenue.

It is the second film in the top four featuring Johnson, who portrays a North Pole security officer trying to find a kidnapped Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) on Christmas Eve.

In fifth place was Indian action flick "Pushpa 2 - The Rule," chalking up $5.0 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Interstellar: 10th Anniversary" ($4.4 million)

"Solo Leveling - ReAwakening" ($2.4 million)

"Y2K" ($2.1 million)

"For KING + COUNTRY's A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE" ($2.1 million)

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" ($1.5 million)

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Business Christmas David December Sunday God From Industry Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 days ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago

More Stories From World