UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mob Attacks Portland Police Chief's Home After Proposal To Defund Force Voted Down

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:47 PM

Mob Attacks Portland Police Chief's Home After Proposal to Defund Force Voted Down

Police in the US city of Portland said Friday it dispersed a violent crowd and made arrests after a mob attacked the home of the city's police commissioner and the City Hall building

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Police in the US city of Portland said Friday it dispersed a violent crowd and made arrests after a mob attacked the home of the city's police commissioner and the City Hall building.

The incident came the night after the Police Commissioner Dan Ryan was the deciding vote in the Portland City Council to turn down a proposal to cut the budget of the police force by $18 million, local broadcaster OPB reported.

A statement from the county sheriff's office explained that police had accompanied a group of protesters, with orders to disperse, until they reached Ryan's house late on Thursday. This was the fourth time this week the protesters visited Ryan's home in an attempt to pressure him to approve the police budget cut.

"While there, individuals broke a window, threw burning flares and paint filled balloons at the home, and broke potted plants. That criminal activity prompted police to declare an unlawful assembly. Police provided additional announcements over the loudspeaker and on social media to disperse. Police then moved in and dispersed the crowd," the office said.

The dispersed crowd then found its way to the City Hall and set its main entrance on fire, the statement added.

A day prior, authorities deployed National Guard troops to quell post-election riots in the tumultuous city.

Portland has become an epicenter of far-left activity, with violence between police and adherents of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement taking place throughout the summer.

Related Topics

Assembly Fire Riots Police Vote Budget Social Media Portland Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

21 minutes ago

IG stresses for community policing

3 minutes ago

Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature ..

21 minutes ago

WHO Chief Scientist Says Early to Judge If Covid M ..

4 minutes ago

CCAC to meet during next week for taking the secon ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely during next 24 hours

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.