Mob Of Twenty Loots Department Store In Los Angeles - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Mob of Twenty Loots Department Store in Los Angeles - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A mob of at least 20 looters has committed burglary at a Nordstrom luxury department store in Los Angeles, CNN reported on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A mob of at least 20 looters has committed burglary at a Nordstrom luxury department store in Los Angeles, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night at The Grove retail complex. The suspects fled in several vehicles, the report said.

Local police did not provide immediate comment on what was stolen and whether the looters were arrested.

The raid was the most recent in a series of similar crimes in California, the report noted. Another Nordstrom store, in a San Francisco suburb, came under attack by about 80 perpetrators last Saturday. Three people were arrested, according to the police.

Similar lootings occurred in the area on Friday. Perpetrators entered several stores, including Bloomingdale's, Walgreens pharmacy, jewelry and even eyeglass shops, the report noted.

