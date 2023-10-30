Open Menu

Mob Storms Dagestan Airport Looking For Israelis

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

The violence in the mostly Muslim region, which erupted amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens.

Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) broke through doors and barriers, with some running onto the runway, according to videos posted on social media, and Russia's RT and Izvestia media.

AFP could not immediately verify the videos.

Shortly afterwards, Russia's aviation agency Rossavitsia announced that it had closed the airport to incoming and outgoing flights and that the security forces had arrived on site.

"The situation is under control, law enforcement is working at the scene," said a statement from the government of Russia's Dagestan Republic posted on Telegram.

Late on Sunday Rossavitsia announced that the airport had been "freed" from the mob and would remain closed until November 6.

Several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars, with some of them attempting to break down security barriers.

One protester could be seen in the videos holding a sign reading "Child killers have no place in Dagestan".

Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.

