Mobile Air Defense Systems, Armored Vehicles: Arestovych Says When Ukraine Counterattacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that the country needed mobile air defense systems and armored vehicles to launch a counteroffensive on the Russian forces.

"We lack mobile air defense systems ... and armored vehicles because the Russian army has still two advantages over us: the number of armored infantry fighters and the bigger amount of supporting artillery," Arestovych told the Feygin Live Youtube channel (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

He stressed that the Ukrainian forces had found a way to counteract the Russian artillery but the country still has not enough vehicles. After the shipment of these weapons, Ukraine will be ready to launch a counteroffensive on the Russian forces, he added.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.