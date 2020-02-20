UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Games Heat Up Amid Burgeoning Stay-at-home Economy

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Mobile games heat up amid burgeoning stay-at-home economy

Mobile games are among the few beneficiaries of China's novel coronavirus outbreak, raking in millions of downloads and active users, as the stay-at-home economy flourished across the country

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Mobile games are among the few beneficiaries of China's novel coronavirus outbreak, raking in millions of downloads and active users, as the stay-at-home economy flourished across the country.

Data from research institute CNG showed that sales revenue of mobile games in January saw an increase of 49.5 percent year on year, expanding 37.5 percent from the previous month.

The gaming sector maintained its growth momentum after seeing a recovery in 2019, said Wang Xu, the chief analyst with CNG, adding that players stuck in self-quarantine at home helped spur the market.

Among the top 10 games during the Spring Festival holiday, game giants Tencent and Netease accounted for eight, followed by Alibaba Games and Mihoyo, a team based in Shanghai.

Tencent's mobile game "Honour of Kings" was a leading player, reporting a year-on-year increase of 44.6 percent in accumulated flow for the week-long break, according to a report released by CNG.

On top of mobile games, casual puzzle games went viral, in which embedded video advertising played an important role, said the CNG.

Poker game "Xiaomei Doudizhu," which debuted on Jan. 11 this year, topped the list of free Chinese games on Apple's App Store shortly before the Spring Festival, raking in over 1 million daily active users and advertising revenue of 1.5 million Yuan (about 214,000 U.S. Dollars) every day.

Casual puzzle games also possess huge potential as related companies have implemented new ways to attract more consumers, according to Wang.

Related Topics

CNG Mobile China Shanghai January 2019 Apple Market From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

18 seconds ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

7 minutes ago

PTI successfully revives cricket in Pakistan: Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Sufficient fuel stock available, uninterrupted sup ..

2 minutes ago

IBM Doubts Russia Capable of Creating Competitive ..

29 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey May Hold Joint Patrols in Syria's I ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.