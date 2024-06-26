Mobile Gynaecologists Treat Women In Ukraine's Medical Desert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Novomykolaivka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On an empty village square next to a brick building with boarded-up windows, a group of women were waiting to climb into the back of a large medical truck for a gynaecology check-up.
It has become a familiar scene across eastern Ukraine, where brick-and-mortar hospitals and clinics have been flattened, destroyed and bombed in more than two years of relentless Russian aerial attacks.
The World Health Organization has recorded more than 1,600 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since Russia invaded in February 2022, and Kyiv says at least 194 civilian medics have been killed.
The Donetsk region, where the fiercest fighting along the entire frontline is currently underway, has become a medical desert.
"Many doctors have left," Mykola Papin, a 63-year-old gynaecologist and obstetrician, told AFP.
Of the 18 specialists employed at the regional perinatal centre in the nearby city of Kramatorsk, only Papin and one other doctor remain.
Recent Stories
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
More Stories From World
-
Indian opposition chief vows lawmakers will not be silenced27 seconds ago
-
'Everything is possible': Denmark unawed by Euros hosts Germany in last-1610 minutes ago
-
Street artist Obey says French far right 'hijacked' iconic image11 minutes ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange freed in US plea deal31 minutes ago
-
US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court for trial51 minutes ago
-
The 500-plus artisans working on Olympics costumes1 hour ago
-
'Everything is possible': Denmark unawed by Euros hosts Germany in last-162 hours ago
-
Slovenia coach thanks 'kiss of fate' to reach Euros last 162 hours ago
-
Denmark through to Euros last 16 with Serbia stalemate2 hours ago
-
Southgate rues 'unusual' atmosphere after England's night on the boos2 hours ago
-
Dour England win Euro 2024 group, France face tough road to final2 hours ago
-
Iran picks new president at turbulent time2 hours ago