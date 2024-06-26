Open Menu

Mobile Gynaecologists Treat Women In Ukraine's Medical Desert

Published June 26, 2024

Mobile gynaecologists treat women in Ukraine's medical desert

Novomykolaivka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On an empty village square next to a brick building with boarded-up windows, a group of women were waiting to climb into the back of a large medical truck for a gynaecology check-up.

It has become a familiar scene across eastern Ukraine, where brick-and-mortar hospitals and clinics have been flattened, destroyed and bombed in more than two years of relentless Russian aerial attacks.

The World Health Organization has recorded more than 1,600 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since Russia invaded in February 2022, and Kyiv says at least 194 civilian medics have been killed.

The Donetsk region, where the fiercest fighting along the entire frontline is currently underway, has become a medical desert.

"Many doctors have left," Mykola Papin, a 63-year-old gynaecologist and obstetrician, told AFP.

Of the 18 specialists employed at the regional perinatal centre in the nearby city of Kramatorsk, only Papin and one other doctor remain.

