Mobile Internet Access Restored In Senegal Capital: AFP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Mobile internet access was re-established Wednesday in Senegal's capital Dakar, AFP journalists saw, two days after authorities cut access as the country grapples with its worst political crisis in decades.

Access to mobile data had been blocked since early Monday, with the telecommunications ministry citing the dissemination of "hateful and subversive messages" on social media.

Lawmakers on the same day voted to delay this month's presidential poll until December 15, extending the term of outgoing President Macky Sall.

The bill passed almost unanimously, but only after security forces stormed the chamber and removed some opposition deputies, who were unable to cast their votes.

The vote, and the conditions under which it was carried out, caused widespread outcry and raised fears of street protests in Dakar.

It has so far only materialized into sporadic mobilization which has been repressed by security forces.

