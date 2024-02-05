Mobile Internet Cut In Dakar Amid Senegal Political Crisis: AFP
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Access to mobile internet was cut in Dakar on Monday, AFP journalists saw, as Senegal grapples with a political crisis after President Macky Sall announced a postponement of this month's election.
Many users in the capital said they had been unable to access mobile data on their phones since the morning.
Senegal's parliament is due shortly to begin debating a proposal to postpone the presidential poll -- previously set for February 25 -- for up to six months.
Opposition figures have called for a demonstration outside the parliament.
It comes a day after violent street protests shook Dakar during which security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators and at least one senior opposition figure was arrested.
The Sonatel workers' union, Senegal's principal telephone operator, had on Sunday anticipated a possible blackout, saying it "disapproves of any idea by the Senegalese government to cut off or restrict the internet".
The government also suspended mobile data last June amid high tensions in the country.
Recent Stories
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
More Stories From World
-
Ravindra falls for 240 as New Zealand reach 475-7 at tea6 minutes ago
-
Chile wildfire survivors return to horrifying aftermath6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Kashmir Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka celebrate 10-wicket Test win against Afghanistan26 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard26 minutes ago
-
The custodian of two holy mosques congratulates president of Burundi on Unity Day46 minutes ago
-
Electric security vehicle on display at World Defense show to help strengthen Interior Ministry secu ..46 minutes ago
-
Tunisian Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at Riyadh World Defense Show 202446 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris & supporters stage big rally near Indian embassy, call for freedom1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Pakistani bronze sculptures attract visitors at Beijing Traditional Fair2 hours ago
-
New Jersey to host 2026 FIFA World Cup final2 hours ago