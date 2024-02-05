Open Menu

Mobile Internet Cut In Dakar Amid Senegal Political Crisis: AFP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Mobile internet cut in Dakar amid Senegal political crisis: AFP

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Access to mobile internet was cut in Dakar on Monday, AFP journalists saw, as Senegal grapples with a political crisis after President Macky Sall announced a postponement of this month's election.

Many users in the capital said they had been unable to access mobile data on their phones since the morning.

Senegal's parliament is due shortly to begin debating a proposal to postpone the presidential poll -- previously set for February 25 -- for up to six months.

Opposition figures have called for a demonstration outside the parliament.

It comes a day after violent street protests shook Dakar during which security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators and at least one senior opposition figure was arrested.

The Sonatel workers' union, Senegal's principal telephone operator, had on Sunday anticipated a possible blackout, saying it "disapproves of any idea by the Senegalese government to cut off or restrict the internet".

The government also suspended mobile data last June amid high tensions in the country.

