Mobile internet suspended in Senegal

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Mobile internet access in Senegal was suspended on Tuesday for the second time this month, the communications ministry said, after authorities banned a march against the delay to February's presidential election.

"Due to the dissemination on social networks of several subversive hate messages that have already provoked violent demonstrations... mobile data is suspended this Tuesday 13 February," the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Energy said in a statement.

Access to mobile data had already been temporarily restricted eight days ago when parliament backed Sall's decision to postpone the election.