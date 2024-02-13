Mobile Internet Suspended In Senegal
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Mobile internet access in Senegal was suspended on Tuesday for the second time this month, the communications ministry said, after authorities banned a march against the delay to February's presidential election.
"Due to the dissemination on social networks of several subversive hate messages that have already provoked violent demonstrations... mobile data is suspended this Tuesday 13 February," the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Energy said in a statement.
Access to mobile data had already been temporarily restricted eight days ago when parliament backed Sall's decision to postpone the election.
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From World
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister1 minute ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed early21 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" continues to lead China's box office chart51 minutes ago
-
China adds 7 ski resorts to national roster51 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score51 minutes ago
-
China sees 21,625 private fund managers as of 202351 minutes ago
-
Cambodia records 10th confirmed case of mpox51 minutes ago
-
Chinese customs to build biosecurity monitoring, early warning platform1 hour ago
-
Chinese film market starts 2024 with stronger Spring Festival performance1 hour ago
-
Russia toughens sentence for critical academic to 5 years in jail: news agencies1 hour ago
-
Australia's New South Wales warns of rising cryptosporidiosis cases1 hour ago
-
Russia declares Estonian PM Kaja Kallas 'wanted'1 hour ago