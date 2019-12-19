UrduPoint.com
Mobile Services Cut In Parts Of Delhi On Govt Orders Amid Protests

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:06 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Two major Indian telecom firms said Thursday that they have cut mobile services in parts of New Delhi on government orders as protests raged against a new citizenship law.

"The government issued an order asking us to restrict services on the mobile network in some parts of Delhi," a spokesperson for Vodafone told AFP.

Airtel also confirmed the move and reports said that Jio, the biggest mobile operator, has followed suit.

