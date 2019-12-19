Mobile services cut in parts of Delhi on govt orders amid protests

Two major Indian telecom firms said Thursday that they have cut mobile services in parts of New Delhi on government orders as protests raged against a new citizenship law

"The government issued an order asking us to restrict services on the mobile network in some parts of Delhi," a spokesperson for Vodafone told AFP.

Airtel also confirmed the move and reports said that Jio, the biggest mobile operator, has followed suit.