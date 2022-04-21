Mobile World Congress Shanghai postponed due to COVID-19 resurgence

Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2022, originally scheduled for June 29 to July 1, will be postponed due to the local COVID-19 resurgence, the organizer of the event has said

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2022, originally scheduled for June 29 to July 1, will be postponed due to the local COVID-19 resurgence, the organizer of the event has said.

"We continue to work with health and government authorities on the delivery of the next safe and successful MWC Shanghai," GSM Association (GSMA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year's MWC Shanghai attracted approximately 25,000 attendees from 114 countries and regions, and another 175,000 people viewed presentations and other program components online, making it Asia's most influential event for the connectivity industry.

MWC Shanghai has grown into a three-day event, attracting senior executives and companies from a wide range of vertical industry sectors to the region, according to John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd.