MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Any problems with the partial mobilization in Russia are due to the fact that there had been no military mobilization in the country for over 80 years, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says.

"Mobilization is taking place in the way it can take place in a country where there had been none for more than 80 years. There is true patriotism, there are human emotions, there is standard gouging. But the main thing is that the country has united to protect our people and the Fatherland.

And this is the guarantee of our unconditional victory," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21. It prompted a wave of departures from the country.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.