Mobily, Telecom Egypt Partner To Lay Saudi Arabia's First Underwater Cable In The Red Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Mobily, Telecom Egypt partner to lay Saudi Arabia's first underwater cable in the Red Sea

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Etihad Etisalat “Mobily” and Telecom Egypt signed a cooperation agreement to establish the first Saudi-owned submarine cable connecting Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The new cable, wholly owned by Mobily, will pass under the Red Sea, paving the way for expansion and enhanced connectivity options toward Europe.

The new underwater cable will expand Mobily's network of submarine cable systems and international infrastructure, providing more reliable connectivity to accommodate growing communication traffic and meet increasing demand for local and international internet services.

The new cable will be deployed between two landing stations on the Red Sea, one in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and the other in Duba, Saudi Arabia.

The cable will enable Mobily to connect the Arabian Gulf and neighboring countries to the Egyptian Red Sea station through Mobily's digital corridors.

Additionally, the cable will provide connectivity to various existing submarine cable systems extending toward Egypt.

"The new cable represents a significant step in strengthening the Kingdom's position as a leading international hub for communications and data traffic, aligning with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Mobily CEO Salman Al-Badran.

He indicated that signing this cooperation agreement reaffirms Mobily’s commitment to expanding its infrastructure and enhancing its capabilities regionally and internationally.

