Mobsters Pocket Income Support In Italy: Police

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 08:41 PM

Mobsters pocket income support in Italy: police

More than 100 Italian mobsters have embezzled income support destined for the nation's poorest, including the son of a mafioso nicknamed "the Italian Pablo Escobar," police said Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :More than 100 Italian mobsters have embezzled income support destined for the nation's poorest, including the son of a mafioso nicknamed "the Italian Pablo Escobar," police said Wednesday.

All 101 belonged to the powerful 'Ndrangheta in Calabria and included wealthy gangsters with close ties to bosses or with key roles within the organised crime group, a statement said.

Alessandro Pannunzi, the son of a man dubbed Italy's version of Colombian drug lord Escobar, was among those cashing in.

His father Roberto was "unanimously considered by Italian and American investigators to be one of the world's most important cocaine brokers, and who boasted that he did not count his money, but weighed it", police said.

Alessandro's wife is the daughter of "one of the main Colombian cocaine producers," it added.

Each of those nabbed will have to pay back their share of the 516,000 Euros ($566,000) stolen from the state.

The mobsters had submitted claims under false identities, Italian media reports said, and police were investigating whether those tasked with inspecting them may have had ties to the criminal underworld.

The poverty relief scheme known as the "citizens' income" is aimed at the five million Italians living below the poverty line.

The 'Ndrangheta, which takes its name from the ancient Greek word for "courage", is generally believed to have outgrown its Sicilian and Neapolitan competitors thanks to cocaine trafficking from Latin America.

Its stronghold is Calabria in Italy's south, but it has become increasingly powerful in northern Italy and abroad too. Mafia experts say it is the only organised crime group present on every continent.

The income support sting came as warnings abounded in Italy over risks the mafia could flourish during the deep economic recession caused by over two months of an economically-devastating national lockdown.

Experts warn usury is already on the rise and crime groups will also be looking to feast on public aid for suffering businesses.

