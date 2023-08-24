The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) made remarks on China's import suspension of all aquatic products originating from Japan on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) made remarks on China's import suspension of all aquatic products originating from Japan on Thursday.

The Japanese government unilaterally pushing through the discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act that ignores international public interests, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference, adding that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the act.

Japan's move will cause unpredictable damage and harm to the global marine environment, and will further aggravate the safety risks of Japanese food, agricultural and aquatic products, according to Shu.

The Chinese government always puts the people first and will take all necessary measures to safeguard food safety and public health, Shu said.