Mockup of Russian Lander for ExoMars-2020 Mission Crashes in Parachute Testing - Source

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A fresh test of the parachute system for the Russian-European mission ExoMars-2020 have failed again as a structural mockup of the Russian-built lander crashed during the simulated landing, a source familiar with the test results told Sputnik.

The test with the use of a high-altitude balloon was carried out on August 5 at a Swedish Space Corporation's test site in northern Sweden.

"Tests of the parachute system at the Esrange test site in Sweden failed. A full-size mockup of the landing module of the ExoMars-2020 Martian station crashed during the landing," the source said.

According to the European Space Agency, the previous test was conducted in May and also resulted in failure as the two main parachutes suffered radial tears in their fabric before reaching maximum load.

The launch of ExoMars mission is planned for July 25, 2020 with expected landing on the Red Planet in march 2021.