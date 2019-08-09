UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mockup Of Russian Lander For ExoMars-2020 Mission Crashes In Parachute Testing - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

Mockup of Russian Lander for ExoMars-2020 Mission Crashes in Parachute Testing - Source

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A fresh test of the parachute system for the Russian-European mission ExoMars-2020 have failed again as a structural mockup of the Russian-built lander crashed during the simulated landing, a source familiar with the test results told Sputnik.

The test with the use of a high-altitude balloon was carried out on August 5 at a Swedish Space Corporation's test site in northern Sweden.

"Tests of the parachute system at the Esrange test site in Sweden failed. A full-size mockup of the landing module of the ExoMars-2020 Martian station crashed during the landing," the source said.

According to the European Space Agency, the previous test was conducted in May and also resulted in failure as the two main parachutes suffered radial tears in their fabric before reaching  maximum load.

The launch of ExoMars mission is planned for July 25, 2020 with expected landing on the Red Planet in march 2021.

Related Topics

Lander Sweden SITE March May July August 2020

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

6 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

5 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

5 hours ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

5 hours ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.