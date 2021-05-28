UrduPoint.com
Model Predicts Early Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictions Would Double Death Toll - Rand Corp.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A computerized simulation predicted that a complete lifting of US COVID-19 restrictions by the US July 4 Independence Day holiday would create a new surge due to variants that would double the nation's death toll if the nation falls short of the 60 percent vaccination goal set by President Joe Biden, the Rand Corporation said in a report.

"We simulated thousands of scenarios of how the pandemic potentially could unfold in the months ahead: Would new variants of the virus spread faster and further? Would vaccine hesitancy decrease? Each simulation produced projections for cases and deaths," the report said on Thursday.

The simulations indicated that fully reopening an economy before the 60 percent target was met doubled the average number of COVID-19 deaths between Independence Day and the end of the year - nearly all of these deaths coming from the portion of the population that remained unvaccinated, the report said.

In scenarios where the July 4 target wasn't met, COVID-19 surges comparable to those of summer 2020 - before the vaccine was distributed - were three times more likely to occur in the weeks after social mixing at Independence Day picnics, barbecues, and baseball games, the report added.

The model assumed much of the surge would be driven by variants of the original strain from China - mutations that made the virus more transmissible though not more deadly, such as with strains circulating in Brazil and India.

On the other hand, the model predicted that by vaccinating 160 million American adults by July 4,  about 60 percent of the population at least 18 years old, could save tens of thousands of American lives, the report said.

