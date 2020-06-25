UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Shows Universal Mask Use Cutting US Death Toll By 33,000 Over Next 3 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Model Shows Universal Mask Use Cutting US Death Toll by 33,000 Over Next 3 Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Novel coronavirus-related deaths will rise to nearly 180,000 by October 1 and could be reduced by more than 33,000 during the same period if everyone wore facemasks, according to the latest modeling projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Data published by IHME on Wednesday shows a relatively constant increase in mortality with no spikes or dips between now and October.

However, the graph shows a sharp divergence between a baseline forecast and an alternative scenario dubbed "Universal Masks."

That projection shows a death toll of 179,106 on October 1 with people dying at a rate of 614 each day.

By comparison, the universal mask scenario shows an overall death toll of 146,037, with 87 people dying each day.

Models tend to have dubious reputations for accuracy. For example, in late March, IMHE projected 81,000 novel coronavirus-related deaths by the end of July, well short of the present toll of about 120,000.

Some medical experts have pointed out that only N99 respirator masks (or above) can prevent contracting the novel coronavorus and the suggestions to wear other masks are done because political considerations.

Related Topics

Same March July October

Recent Stories

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

2 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

3 hours ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.