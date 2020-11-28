UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modeling Studies Show 60-70% People Need To Be COVID-19 Immune To Curb Transmission - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:21 AM

Modeling Studies Show 60-70% People Need to Be COVID-19 Immune to Curb Transmission - WHO

Modeling studies indicate that some 60-70 percent of people would need to be immune to COVID-19 to weaken or halt the virus transmission, the World Health Organization's (WHO) top immunization expert, Dr. Katherine O'Brien, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Modeling studies indicate that some 60-70 percent of people would need to be immune to COVID-19 to weaken or halt the virus transmission, the World Health Organization's (WHO) top immunization expert, Dr. Katherine O'Brien, said on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, O'Brien, the chief of the department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals, said that the WHO cannot say at the moment "the proportion of the population that would need to be immunized" because the health agency has not observed that yet.

"But the answer to that can come from modelling studies that would tell us, under certain conditions, what proportion of the population would need to be immunized. And so these modeling studies, a number of them have been done, and under a variety of conditions have concluded that somewhere around 60 to 70 percent of the population would need to be immune, presumably through immunization, in order to achieve a reduction or an interruption of transmission of the virus," she added.

At present, there are 48 candidate vaccines on the WHO's list. Some manufacturers have already begun releasing the interim results of phase 3 trials of their candidate vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V, as well as candidate vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, have all reported over 90 percent efficacy, according to the preliminary data. The average efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine totals 70 percent, interim analysis shows.

Related Topics

World Katherine Russia All From Top

Recent Stories

Iranian Ayatollah's Military Adviser Vows Revenge ..

55 seconds ago

Food inflation to move down in next few days: Hama ..

57 seconds ago

US Department of Defense Refuses to Comment on Ira ..

58 seconds ago

Russia Reserves Right to Retaliate to Border Viola ..

5 minutes ago

Equities mostly higher heading into weekend

5 minutes ago

Former Wolves captain Bailey suffering from dement ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.