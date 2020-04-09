Models Now Project 61,000 Deaths in US Due to COVID-19 - Response Coordinator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Models available to US health experts now project that mortality due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be at around 61,000 people, significantly lower than earlier forecasts, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters.

"They have consistently decreased the mortality from over almost 90,000, down to 81,000 and now to 61,000," Birx said at a daily briefing on Wednesday evening. "That is modeled on what America is doing, that's what is happening."

President Donald Trump said the United States has a very good chance of beating "very substantially" earlier projections of 100,000 - 240,000 deaths.