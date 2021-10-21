Moderate Conservatism Most Reasonable Principle Today - Putin

Moderate conservatism is the most reasonable principle of the worldview In the coming period of world reconstruction, the outcome of which is not yet known, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Moderate conservatism is the most reasonable principle of the worldview In the coming period of world reconstruction, the outcome of which is not yet known, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For the coming period of world reconstruction, which may continue for quite a long time and the final outcome of which is not known, moderate conservatism is the most reasonable approach, at least in my opinion," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club, adding that Russia will be guided by "principles of reasonable conservatism".