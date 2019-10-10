UrduPoint.com
Moderate Islamists To Lead Tunisian Parliament With 25% Of Seats - Election Watchdog

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:48 PM

Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party won Sunday's elections, winning 52 out of 217 seats in national parliament, the country's Independent High Electoral Commission said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party won Sunday's elections, winning 52 out of 217 seats in national parliament, the country's Independent High Electoral Commission said.

The center-left Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) party led by media tycoon and presidential candidate Nabil Karoui is second, securing 38 seats.

The Democratic Current and the Karama (Dignity) coalition won 22 and 21 seats respectively.

The parties are yet to agree on a ruling coalition and form a new government.

In the 2014 elections, it was the secular Nidaa Tounes party, led by late President Beji Caid Essebsi, that received the most of seats, with Ennahda coming second.

