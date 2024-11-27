Open Menu

Moderately Strong Quake Hits Off Central Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Moderately strong quake hits off central Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A moderately strong magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of central Japan Tuesday night, rattling an area still traumatised by a devastating January jolt.

No tsunami alert was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

A woman in her 70s was later reported injured in the town of Tsubata, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the prefectural government.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake hit at a depth of seven kilometres at 10:47 pm off the Noto Peninsula.

It originally gave the quake a provisional magnitude of 6.4 and a depth of 10 kilometres.

"This earthquake may cause slight changes to sea levels along the coast of Japan, but there is no expectation of damage", Japan's Cabinet Office said on social media platform X.

No abnormality has been detected in a local nuclear power plant, public broadcaster NHK quoted nuclear regulation authorities as saying.

An NHK reporter stationed at central Japan's Ishikawa region described feeling the vertical "thrust" when it happened, adding traffic lights near him remained standing.

Sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", Japan is one of the world's most tectonically active countries.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year and accounts for around 18 percent of the world's earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth's surface at which they strike.

On New Year's Day this year, over 400 people died after a massive earthquake hit the peninsula, including "quake-linked" deaths as well as those killed directly in the disaster.

The January 1 quake and its aftershocks toppled buildings, caused fires and knocked out infrastructure at a time when families were celebrating the new year.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Fire Earthquake World Social Media Nuclear Died Traffic Alert Japan January May Women Government Cabinet Top Million

Recent Stories

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

29 minutes ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

29 minutes ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

30 minutes ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

30 minutes ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

30 minutes ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

30 minutes ago
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

30 minutes ago
 ‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI w ..

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..

1 hour ago
 Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed o ..

Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams ..

The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed

1 hour ago
 Business community delegation meets Punjab Governo ..

Business community delegation meets Punjab Governor

1 hour ago
 LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

2 hours ago

More Stories From World