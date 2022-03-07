UrduPoint.com

Moderna Announces First African Vaccine Facility In Kenya

US vaccine maker Moderna announced Monday that it would build its first mRNA jab-manufacturing facility in Africa after signing an agreement with Kenya's government to produce up to 500 million doses a year

The company said it expected to invest $500 million (460 million Euros) in the new facility, which will produce vaccines for the continent of 1.3 billion people whose population has been largely shut out of access to Covid jabs.

"Battling the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years has provided a reminder of the work that must be done to ensure global health equity. Moderna is committed to being a part of the solution," the company's CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

