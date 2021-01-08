UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna Becomes Third Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In UK

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moderna Becomes Third Coronavirus Vaccine Approved for Use in UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The UK drug regulator approved on Friday the use of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus, making it the third shot to receive official authorization since December.

"The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna has today been given regulatory approval for supply by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency," the Health Department said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the decision fantastic. He said the Moderna approval would add "another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease."

The UK has earlier approved the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine and the University of Oxford/AztraZeneca vaccine. It has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Moderna, on top of the 7 million it contacted before the vaccine's approval.

Related Topics

Tame Hancock United Kingdom December Top Arsenal Million Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

12 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

16 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

20 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

55 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.