Moderna Becomes Third Coronavirus Vaccine Approved for Use in UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The UK drug regulator approved on Friday the use of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus, making it the third shot to receive official authorization since December.

"The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna has today been given regulatory approval for supply by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency," the Health Department said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the decision fantastic. He said the Moderna approval would add "another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease."

The UK has earlier approved the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine and the University of Oxford/AztraZeneca vaccine. It has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Moderna, on top of the 7 million it contacted before the vaccine's approval.