UrduPoint.com

Moderna Booster Provides Strong Protection Against All Variants - Health Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:50 AM

Moderna Booster Provides Strong Protection Against All Variants - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) A trial of two versions of Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot in rhesus monkeys demonstrated effectiveness against all coronavirus variants, including Beta from South Africa with the ability to evade protection from vaccines, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

"The researchers focused on the Beta variant because it has consistently shown the greatest ability to resist neutralization - by likely reducing vaccine effectiveness," the NIH said in a press release on Thursday.

While Delta has become the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, because of its high transmissibility, Delta has only an intermediate ability to resist neutralization, the release said.

The researchers also determined that the vaccine developed to target the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and a slightly modified version of the vaccine targeting the Beta variant were equivalent in their ability to boost antibody responses and protect.

Researchers wrote in their report, published in the journal Science, that a Moderna booster vaccine in humans could improve the duration and potency of protection against upper and lower airway infection by any of the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Delta.

The US food and Drug Administration this week authorized Moderna boosters for the elderly, people with compromised immunity and those in high-risk occupations such as healthcare.

Related Topics

Immunity South Africa United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

2 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

2 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

2 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

2 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.