UrduPoint.com

Moderna Combines Seasonal Flu Vaccine With COVID-19 Booster In Single Shot

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

Moderna Combines Seasonal Flu Vaccine With COVID-19 Booster in Single Shot

A new vaccine candidate combining a yearly inoculation against the flu with a COVID-19 booster in a single jab was announced by the US pharmaceutical firm Moderna on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A new vaccine candidate combining a yearly inoculation against the flu with a COVID-19 booster in a single jab was announced by the US pharmaceutical firm Moderna on Tuesday.

"Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release.

Moderna also provided updated results of the latest phase 3 trial of its existing two-jab coronavirus vaccine, showing 93 percent efficacy with effectiveness remaining durable through six months following the second shot.

"In this analysis, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine showed 98.2% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease and 100% efficacy against death caused by COVID-19," the release said.

Unlike rival Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna's jabs have yet to receive full approval from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) but continue to be used with an FDA emergency use authorization.

The release also updated Moderna's efforts to develop and test vaccines against other diseases including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which infects lungs and airways mainly in infants but can occur in people of all ages.

In addition, the release contained updates on an experimental cancer vaccine and an inoculation against the Epstein-Barr virus, a cause of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Overall, Moderna has 34 vaccine candidates under development, including 22 in ongoing clinical trials, according to the release.

Related Topics

Cancer All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post- ..

EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund to Cypr ..

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls for world community's role to get sto ..

AJK PM calls for world community's role to get stopped genocide of Kashmiris in ..

4 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murde ..

Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murder case

4 minutes ago
 Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

6 minutes ago
 BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IM ..

BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IMF Crisis Response Capabilities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.