Moderna Commits to Supply 3Bln of Coronavirus Vaccine Doses in 2022 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Moderna has made funding commitments to increase the supply of its coronavirus vaccine to 3 billion doses depending on the mix that will include its variant booster candidates and pediatric vaccines if they are authorized by the relevant governments, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"[Moderna] today announced it is making new funding commitments to increase supply at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities, which it expects will increase global 2022 capacity to up to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, depending upon the mix between the authorized Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at the 100 μg dose level and potentially lower doses of the Company's variant booster candidates and pediatric vaccines, if authorized," the statement said.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement that the investments will be made to the company's production facilities in Europe, including Spain, France, Belgium and Switzerland, as well as in the United States.

The company's ongoing vaccine development will support a three-month refrigerated shelf storage at temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius. Today, the vaccine is approved for storage of up to 1 month at 2-8 degrees Celsius and up to seven months at -20 degrees Celsius, the statement said.

The Moderna shot is one of three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the food and Drug Administration.