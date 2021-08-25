Moderna Completes FDA Process For Vaccine License - Release

UrduPoint.com

Moderna has completed its submission procedure to apply for a full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) biologics license for its COVID-19 vaccine, the biotechnology company said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Moderna has completed its submission procedure to apply for a full food and Drug Administration (FDA) biologics license for its COVID-19 vaccine, the biotechnology company said on Monday.

"Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it has completed the rolling submission process for its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for the full licensure of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine," the company said in a press release.

The vaccine is used for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older and as part of the completed BLA submission, Moderna has requested Priority Review designation, the release explained.

"This BLA submission for our COVID-19 vaccine... is an important milestone in our battle against COVID-19 and for Moderna," Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said. "We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93 percent through six months after dose 2."

The Moderna vaccine is currently available in the United States for individuals 18 years of age and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted by the FDA on December 18, 2020. Since then, Moderna has released more than 300 million doses of the vaccine to the US government, the company said

