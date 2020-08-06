UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Protects Lab Mice From Infection - Health Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Protects Lab Mice From Infection - Health Dept.

An experimental novel coronavirus vaccine produced by the biotechnology company Moderna protected mice from contracting the disease, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) An experimental novel coronavirus vaccine produced by the biotechnology company Moderna protected mice from contracting the disease, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported in a press release on Wednesday.

"Mice given two injections of the 1-mcg dose and later challenged with SARS-CoV-2 virus either 5 or 13 weeks after the second injection were protected from viral replication in the lungs and nose. Importantly, mice challenged 7 weeks after only a single dose of 1 mcg or 10 mcg of mRNA-1273 were also protected against viral replication in the lung," the release said, citing an article published in Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of NIH, and Moderna are developing what is known as an RNA vaccine in collaboration the University of North Carolina, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Texas, the release said.

Unlike a typical vaccine that uses weakened or modified pathogens to trigger an immune response, an RNA approach uses genetic material that instructs the body to make specific proteins that in this case would target the novel coronavirus.

Moderna's mRNA-1273 is currently in phase 3 human trials and is one of five leading vaccine candidates, according to a tracking website published by the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society.

Related Topics

Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

24 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.