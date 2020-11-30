Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Estimated at 94.1% After Phase 3 Study Primary Analysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Moderna coronavirus vaccine is 94.1 percent effective, according to Primary efficacy analysis of the phase 3 study, the biotechnology company announced on Monday.

"Moderna ... today announced that the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis.

The data analysis indicates a vaccine efficacy of 94.1%," the company said in a press release.

Moderna added it would request an emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration and a conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency.