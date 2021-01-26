Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Should Only Be Administered Where Anaphylaxis Can Be Treated- WHO

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) released on Tuesday its recommendations regarding the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, saying it should be administered only in settings where anaphylaxis can be treated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) released on Tuesday its recommendations regarding the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, saying it should be administered only in settings where anaphylaxis can be treated.

"SAGE recommends that the vaccine should be administered only in settings where anaphylaxis can be treated," the document read.

The WHO recommends not to administer the vaccine to pregnant women, "unless the benefit of vaccinating a pregnant woman outweighs the potential vaccine risks," SAGE continued.

"SAGE acknowledged lack of data on the safety of the vaccine in lactating women but given the mechanism of action of the vaccine, considered it unlikely to pose a risk.

SAGE recommends that a lactating woman who is part of a group recommended for vaccination, e.g. health workers, should be offered vaccination," the expert group said.

SAGE recommends that the vaccine be administered with an interval of 28 days between the two doses. The interval can be extended to 42 days, "if judged necessary due to exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 disease burden in a country."

"SAGE recommends that COVID-19 vaccination be offered regardless of a person's history of symptomatic or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection," the experts said, reiterating the call on all countries to ensure equitable access to vaccination.

