Moderna Cutting Vaccine Deliveries to Canada by Nearly Half - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) US drugmaker Moderna is cutting its coronavirus vaccine delivery targets to Canada by half amid production issues, the country's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Friday.

"As Moderna indicated this morning, it faces ongoing challenges with ramping up production to meet intense global demand due to labor shortages and other issues. As a result, our next shipment will be smaller than expected and we may see additional delays for the coming months," Anand told reporters.

Moderna was set to deliver 1,202,400 vaccines to Canada during the week of April 19, however, Anand said in a statement that the company will ship only half of that number, approximately 650,000.

Instead, the shortfall will be offset by additional Pfizer vaccine doses, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced that the Federal government has inked a deal with the company for an additional 8 million doses in the next few months.

Pfizer will deliver an additional 4 million in May and 2 million in the months of June and July, bringing the company's total commitment to Canada between April and June to 24 million doses, Anand said.

The procurement minister added that Johnson & Johnson will begin vaccine shipments to Canada later this month, with the first 300,000 doses expected arrive the week of April 27.

Despite inking deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers, the Trudeau government has faced sharp criticism for a muted vaccine rollout program that has been labeled a failure by opposition parties and many Canadians, according to the latest polling numbers.