Moderna Delaying Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine to Poland - Authorities

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical company Moderna is delaying the deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to Poland, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the chancellery to the Polish prime minister responsible for vaccination issues, said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we have received the information this morning that the delivery of the Moderna vaccine, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for the next weekend at the earliest," Dworczyk said at a press conference.

The official did not specify the reason for the delay.

US pharma company Pfizer previously decreased the volume of vaccine deliveries to a number of countries, including to Poland, citing a reconstruction of a production facility in Belgium.

At the same time, Dworczyk made assurances that all Poles who had received the first dose of the vaccine will get the second dose on time, as the authorities use only half of the delivered vaccine doses leaving another half for making second shots in case of problems with new deliveries.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk. Poland has already administered more than 600,000 vaccines against the coronavirus.