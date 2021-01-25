UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna Delaying Deliveries Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Poland - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Moderna Delaying Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine to Poland - Authorities

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical company Moderna is delaying the deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to Poland, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the chancellery to the Polish prime minister responsible for vaccination issues, said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we have received the information this morning that the delivery of the Moderna vaccine, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for the next weekend at the earliest," Dworczyk said at a press conference.

The official did not specify the reason for the delay.

US pharma company Pfizer previously decreased the volume of vaccine deliveries to a number of countries, including to Poland, citing a reconstruction of a production facility in Belgium.

At the same time, Dworczyk made assurances that all Poles who had received the first dose of the vaccine will get the second dose on time, as the authorities use only half of the delivered vaccine doses leaving another half for making second shots in case of problems with new deliveries.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk. Poland has already administered more than 600,000 vaccines against the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Same Belgium Poland December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over as Commander L ..

15 minutes ago

Court gives police f5 days to file challan in Moto ..

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid highlights importance of approvi ..

24 minutes ago

European Commission Asks AstraZeneca to Explain De ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Says Stabilizing COVID-19 Situation in Russi ..

15 minutes ago

Austrian Kriechmayr wins Kitzbuehel super-G

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.